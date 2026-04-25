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APM Terminals, Hateco Group partner for new terminal in Da Nang

Infrastructure
April 25, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

APM Terminals and Hateco Group have signed an agreement with Da Nang City to develop, build and operate a new terminal in Da Nang, the Lien Chieu Container Port, Vietnam.

photo courtesy of APM Terminals

According to APM, the agreement includes an estimated investment of over $1.7 billion to deliver a terminal estimated to handle more than 5.7 million TEU per year, starting with Berths 1 and 2 (Phase 1), with expansion of Berths 3-8.

At capacity, the Lien Chieu Container Port complex will involve a deep-water berth with capacity of up to eight container berths, barge vessels, container yards and with links to warehouses, rail, industrial parks and the Da Nang Free Trade Zone with ability be able to handle vessels of up to 18,000 TEUs (twenty foot equivalent units) as central Vietnam’s only deep-sea terminal.

The terminal project was celebrated in Da Nang this week, with a groundbreaking ceremony attended by Maersk CEO, Vincent Clerc.

APM Terminals and Hateco Group will build on the shared infrastructure developed by Da Nang City to invest in the civil infrastructure and equipment, with the aim of going live in early 2029. 

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