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Home Dredging Today Massive dredging operations kick off in Malanday

Massive dredging operations kick off in Malanday

Dredging
April 24, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Ensuring the continuous flow of water and protecting residents on both sides of the border of Meycauayan and Valenzuela from flooding, representatives from the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Valenzuela, the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Meycauayan, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) joined forces for a massive dredging operation at Kalabingkoho Creek in Barangay Malanday yesterday.

photo courtesy of Valenzuela City

This initiative is the result of the recent coordination meeting with DPWH during the visit of Secretary Dizon, reflecting a strengthened commitment among agencies to address flooding concerns in the area, the City Government of Valenzuela said.

The Kalabingkoho Creek connects the two cities and plays a vital role in flood prevention. Over time, the buildup of trash and debris has reduced its capacity and increased the risk of overflow during heavy rains.

The dredging operations are also ongoing along the PNR–Longos–Kalabingkoho Creek, further enhancing drainage capacity and ensuring a more comprehensive flood mitigation strategy.

Through this collaborative effort, the agencies are restoring and deepening the waterway to improve water flow and strengthen flood defenses in preparation for the upcoming rainy season, the City Government of Valenzuela concluded.

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