Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Chaudoirs Dock closes for dredging

Chaudoirs Dock closes for dredging

Capital Dredging
July 10, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Door County Parks Department will begin dredging operations at Chaudoirs Dock County Park in the following days.

photo courtesy of hellodoorcounty.com

According to the County, this work is necessary to maintain safe and reliable boating access to Green Bay and to ensure the long-term functionality of the harbor.

During the dredging process, a turbidity barrier will be in place at all times to protect water quality. For the safety of the public, the county dock and boat launch will remain closed throughout the operation due to the confined nature of the harbor and the presence of dredging equipment,” the County said.

The dredging project is expected to take approximately 6 to 8 weeks, depending on weather conditions.

Related News