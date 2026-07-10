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Geraldton Port: MGN Civil to build new breakwater wall

Breakwater Repair
July 10, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

As part of Mid West Ports Authority’s Port Maximization Project (PMaxP), Geraldton Port has engaged MGN Civil to build a new breakwater wall to reduce the severity and downtime of wave surge activity which, on average, requires us to close the Port for 34 days each year.

photo courtesy of Mid West Ports Authority

Once completed, this breakwater wall is expected to reduce the severity of these events – and the downtime that follows – by up to 80 per cent, Mid West Ports said.

To achieve this, Kimberley Quarries in Chapman Valley will quarry 1.2 million tons of core and armor rock, with trucks planning to move the granite to reclaimed land behind Berth 7, every day starting in August.

Construction will follow hot on the heels of the first rock arriving at the Port and is due for completion in 2028.

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