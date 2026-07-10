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Home Dredging Today PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sea Fix completes installation of dredge pipeline in SA

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Sea Fix completes installation of dredge pipeline in SA

Capital Dredging
July 10, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Sea Fix completed the installation of a dredge pipeline in Port Lincoln, South Australia, recently.

photo courtesy of Mark Polomka LinkedIn

The project involved the safe mobilisation, assembly, alignment, and installation of the dredge line, ensuring the pipeline was installed to specification and ready for efficient dredging operations.

Through detailed planning, effective project coordination, and the expertise of our marine personnel, the works were completed seamlessly with zero Lost Time Injuries (LTI) and no recordable incidents,” Sea Fix said.

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