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Ukrainian drones strike Russian dredger

Dredging
July 12, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Ukrainian drones struck a Russian dredger, 21 tankers, four tugboats and two dry cargo ships in the Sea of Azov overnight on July 11, Robert Brovdi, the commander of Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces, said.

photo courtesy of Генеральний штаб ЗСУ / General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The shadow tanker fleet is noticeably shrinking,” Brovdi wrote on Telegram. “It appears traffic through the Kerch Strait has been stopped.”

The official also added that “the Ukrainian forces struck 53 military targets in occupied Crimea and southern Russian-occupied territories overnight, including naval assets and energy infrastructure, as part of the ongoing ‘Crimean Switch Off’ campaign.”

According to UKRINFORM, the national news agency of Ukraine, the extent of the damage and the results of the strikes are being clarified.

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