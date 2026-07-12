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Keeping Ohio’s waterways moving

Business development
July 12, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The crews from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, are in Fairport Harbor, Ohio, performing critical maintenance dredging to keep the Grand River safe, navigable, and open for business.

photo courtesy of USACE

Our team is dredging approximately 110,000 cubic yards of sediment from the federal navigation channel. This essential work maintains the depths required for commercial vessels to safely and efficiently deliver the raw materials that fuel our regional and national economies,” USACE said.

“The operation, maintenance, and dredging of harbors like Fairport is critical to the economy of Ohio, the Great Lakes region, and the United States.”

In consideration of the recreation season, dredging operations are coordinated to minimize disruption to recreational and commercial navigation, USACE concluded.

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