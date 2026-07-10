Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Work on Keweenaw Waterway breakwater in full swing

Work on Keweenaw Waterway breakwater in full swing

Breakwater Repair
July 10, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The USACE Detroit District said that the $1.8 million works on the Keweenaw Waterway breakwater near Houghton, Michigan, are moving forward according to schedule. Ongoing construction began in late June and is expected to be complete by October 1. 

photo courtesy of Brandon Hubbard, USACE

Under the project, the contractor is modifying and raising the height of a 370-foot stretch of the breakwater with an option to perform additional improvements on another 50-foot segment. This will help bolster the strength of the structure and help halt the movement of stamp sand through and over the breakwater, USACE said.

This important project is a dual opportunity to improve the breakwater structure and limit stamp sand movement into critical Great Lakes habitat areas,” said Corey Weston, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Resident Engineer for the Duluth Office.

The scope of work features several major engineering and environmental tasks: 

  • Sand excavation and containment: Excavating, hauling, and safely disposing of migrating stamp sand within a specified confined disposal facility (CDF) to prevent further environmental dispersion,
  • Stone reworking: Excavating and restructuring the existing heavy armor stones along the breakwater, 
  • Multi-layer stone placement: Supplying and placing new bedding stone (D-Stone) as a foundation, core stone (C-Stone) for structural stability, and armor stone (A-Stone) to shield the breakwater from severe wave action. 

The Keweenaw Waterway serves as a critical Great Lakes harbor of refuge and shipping canal. This reinforcement project ensures the channel remains safe and clear for commercial and recreational vessels while executing the Detroit District’s commitment to Great Lakes environmental stewardship, USACE concluded. 

Related News