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Home Dredging Today PHOTO OF THE DAY: Dredger Costa Atlántica busy in Spain

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Dredger Costa Atlántica busy in Spain

Beach Nourishment
May 29, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

DRAVO S.A. has just released this amazing photo from their beach replenishment program along the Cádiz coastline.

photo courtesy of DRAVO

We are currently progressing with our new project – launched last week – in the province of Cádiz, where we are carrying out works that began on La Barrosa beach with our dredger Costa Atlántica,” the company said.

“This project, carried out in collaboration with the Demarcación de Costas Andalucía Atlántico, represents a further example of our commitment to delivering operations in areas of high environmental value.”

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