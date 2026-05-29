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Home Dredging Today Working beneath the surface: Rochester Harbor dredging (VIDEO)

Working beneath the surface: Rochester Harbor dredging (VIDEO)

Dredging
May 29, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, is conducting maintenance dredging operations in Rochester Harbor, Rochester, New York.

photo courtesy of USACE

According to USACE, the dredging works maintain safe and navigable waterways for commercial vessels operating on the Great Lakes Navigation System, supporting regional industry, economic vitality and efficient transportation of raw materials throughout the region.

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