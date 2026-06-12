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DNREC: Indian River dredging restores tidal wetlands

Dredging
June 12, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) is conducting dredging operations as part of a tidal wetland restoration project on the Indian River near Millsboro.

photo courtesy of DNREC

In addition to improving shoreline habitat, the dredging is set to improve navigation and boating access along the upper reaches of the river.

Time of year restrictions have been waived by DNREC due to the benefits of completing the marsh restoration project outweighing the reduced potential risk for negative environmental impacts because of degraded hydrology, allowing this project to continue during the summer months and run until March 2027.

According to DNREC, the Indian River’s course in the Millsboro area presents some of the most difficult dredging conditions in Delaware due to the narrow channel, shallow water depths and highly variable tidal conditions. Water levels in the upper river can change rapidly, particularly during prolonged westerly wind events that push water out of the system and create unusually low tides and restricted navigation conditions.

These conditions create operational challenges not only for boaters, but also for dredging crews working to maintain the waterway,” said DNREC Shoreline and Waterway Management Section Field Operations Manager, Kathleen Bergin. “Tidal fluctuations and strong westerly winds can dramatically affect water depths in the upper Indian River, sometimes changing navigable conditions within hours. Maintaining this channel is critical to preserving safe boating access for the Millsboro area.”

In conjunction with the DNREC Watershed Assessment and Management Section, the Shoreline and Waterway Management Section’s dredge material from the project is being beneficially reused to restore nearby tidal wetlands, providing environmental benefits while supporting long-term waterway management goals. 

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