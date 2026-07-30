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Home Dredging Today Dredging underway at Pembroke Power Station intake channel.

Dredging underway at Pembroke Power Station intake channel.

Maintenance Dredging
July 30, 2026, by Adnan Durakovic

Dredging operations have started within the intake channel for RWE ‘Pembroke Power Station’ in Wales, the UK, according to Port of Milford Haven.

Source: Zandhandel Faasse/Illustration

The works started on 23 July and will continue for approximately seven weeks.

The dredging will be carried out by the 80-metre TSHD Scald. The dredger will be supported by survey/plough vessel F48.

The dredging works in the Intake area are only expected to take place during daytime hours only and not at all on Sundays.

Pembroke power plant is a combined-cycle gas turbine (CCGT) station which began commercial operation in September 2012.

The station has a net capacity of 2,181 MW, enough to power around 4 million homes – more than twice the number of households in Wales.

The plant is located to the west of the town of Pembroke, South West Wales.

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