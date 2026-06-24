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Home Dredging Today Concrete Layer Innovations: Placing new accropode blocks on Apra Harbor breakwater

Concrete Layer Innovations: Placing new accropode blocks on Apra Harbor breakwater

Breakwater Repair
June 24, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Concrete Layer Innovations – CLI has completed its second technical assistance visit to the Apra Harbor Glass Breakwater Repairs project in Guam (USA), in collaboration with Tutor Perini Corporation Nan Inc Joint Venture.

photo courtesy of CLI

This visit marked a key milestone with the start of ACCROPODE™ I placement on the breakwater.

photo courtesy of CLI

According to their latest project update, CLI supported the contractor’s teams during the first installation phase, ensuring proper application of placement principles and sharing hands-on guidance on site. The mission also included advice on fabrication, handling and storage, as well as addressing QA/QC processes to support efficient and compliant construction.

By the end of the visit, the first 42 units had been successfully placed, with clear progress in both placement quality and performance.

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