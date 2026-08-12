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Home Dredging Today AGM Marine gears up for Wareham River dredging

AGM Marine gears up for Wareham River dredging

Capital Dredging
August 12, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Wareham Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said that the long awaited dredge project on the Wareham River will officially be starting on August 13th.

photo courtesy of AGM Marine

The main goal of the project, to be undertaken by AGM Marine, is returning the river to the original operating depth of 9ft deep at low tide.

Some moorings along the channel will need to be adjusted to accommodate the dredging process, DNR said. The first site for dredging to take place will be in the area of Besse Park.

All material will be brought to two spoil sites. One located in Cape Cod Bay and the second will be off of Cuttyhunk Island.

According to DNR, the dredging must be completed by January 1, 2027. Upon completion, it is estimated that 51,000 cubic yards of material will have been removed.

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