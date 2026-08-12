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Phase 2 of Red Head Harbor reconstruction underway

Business development
August 12, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Joanne Thompson, Canada’s Minister of Fisheries, has announced the launch of Phase 2 of a major reconstruction project at Red Head Harbor in Prince Edward Island (PEI).

photo courtesy of Heath MacDonald fb

This phase will see the complete reconstruction of the western wharf, improving safety, reliability and climate resilience for harvesters and harbor users.

According to an official announcement, the multi-year, multi-million dollar project will help ensure the harbor can continue to support the local fishing industry while creating jobs during construction.

This investment builds on the Government of Canada’s commitment announced in the 2026 Spring Economic Update, to invest nearly $1 billion over five years to repair, maintain and modernize small craft harbors across the country. The funding will support harbor repairs, dredging, new construction and making harbor infrastructure more resilient to changing environmental conditions and extreme weather.

The first phase of this project at Red Head Harbor began with the removal of a destroyed wharf structure followed by the construction of an extensive protective breakwater. Phase 2 will see the reconstruction of the entire western wharf structure.

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