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USACE corrects misleading claims on Mobile Harbor dredging

Business development
August 12, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, is correcting recent misleading claims about Mobile Harbor dredging and the District’s decision not to hold a formal public hearing.

photo courtesy of USACE

The Mobile Harbor deepening and widening project is complete. The Corps is now in the yearly operations and maintenance phase. That means the District must keep the federal shipping channel at its authorized depth so ships can move safely and the Port of Alabama can continue to support jobs, trade, and national security.

Recent claims suggest the Corps refused to hear from the public. That is simply not true,” USACE said.

The Corps reviewed the public hearing requests, written comments, and the existing record.

After that review, the District determined the requests did not raise new facts, new information, or unresolved issues that required a formal public hearing. The District made that decision in writing under 33 C.F.R. § 327.4.

Public input matters, but repeating the same claim does not make it new information,” said Col. Kelcey R. Shaw, Mobile District commander. “The Corps reviewed the record, followed the law, and made the decision based on facts.”

To provide more public access to the facts, the Mobile District is also considering a public information open house. This would not be a formal public hearing. It would be an added chance for residents, local leaders, media, and stakeholders to speak one-on-one with Corps experts, review maps and science, and ask questions about Mobile Harbor operations and maintenance, USACE concluded.

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