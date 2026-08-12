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Home Dredging Today PHOTO OF THE DAY: Van Oord’s dredger Vox Apolonia pumps sand in Brighton

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Van Oord’s dredger Vox Apolonia pumps sand in Brighton

Capital Dredging
August 12, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Together with its subsidiary Mackley and in partnership with Brighton & Hove City Council, Van Oord has completed the first beach nourishment pump as part of the Brighton Marina to River Adur Coastal Scheme – Phase 2.

photo courtesy of Van Oord

This milestone marks the beginning of a significant phase of the UK project.

Our trailing suction hopper dredger Vox Apolonia successfully delivered the first load of shingle to strengthen the beach profile and help reduce coastal flood risk for Brighton and the surrounding areas,” Van Oord said.

The works will safeguard local communities and infrastructure from the impacts of coastal erosion and flooding. 

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