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Belgium to reinforce ties with the Philippines on dredging

Business development
July 6, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Philippine News Agency (PNA) said that Belgium is looking to reinforce its relations with the Philippines and explore potential cooperation on new areas, specifically maritime, dredging, security and energy.

photo courtesy of Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro X

Speaking at a joint presser recently with Foreign Affairs Secretary, Theresa Lazaro, in Pasay City, visiting Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Maxime Prévot, said that Belgium intends to be “engage more” with like-minded partners in Asia, including the Philippines.

The Philippines is a like-minded partner, a country with which we share a commitment to international law, an open market, multilateralism and rules-based international order,” Prévot said.

“We are currently living in troubled times and it is the reason why it is important to reinforce the ties between like-minded partners and continue to advocate strongly for the respect of a rules-based order.”

Belgium, Prévot added, could offer Manila its “cutting-edge expertise” in offshore renewable energy, particularly offshore wind as it advances its own energy transition.

On maritime, he cited huge potential in expanding partnership on maritime education and training, port development, logistics, dredging, coastal protection, maritime safety and seafarer welfare.

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