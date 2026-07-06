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Home Dredging Today Sand dredging about to begin at Schnapper Point

Sand dredging about to begin at Schnapper Point

Capital Dredging
July 6, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Mornington Peninsula Shire said that sand dredging will start at Mornington’s Schnapper Point on July 13, while the Victorian Government’s boat ramp upgrade continues. 

photo courtesy of betterboating.vic.gov.au

The Shire has appointed a contractor to complete the dredging works, with Parks Victoria issuing the relevant work permits. 

The dredging will complement the larger boat ramp upgrades, adjusting sand levels to allow boats and watercraft to safely access boating infrastructure. Water levels around boating facilities are monitored regularly, and dredging is planned when access becomes difficult or unsafe, the Shire said. 

Sand dredged from Schnapper Point will be placed near the shore, just off Shire Hall Beach, to minimize impacts on the community and environment. This approach has been approved by the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action and Parks Victoria. 

Mornington Peninsula Shire Mayor, Cr Stephen Batty, said that the dredging is an important maintenance activity to support safe boating access at Schnapper Point. 

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