Back to overview
Home Dredging Today The Hague – City Behind the Dunes

The Hague – City Behind the Dunes

Coastal Protection
July 6, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

As sea levels continue to rise around the world, coastal cities are searching for ways to protect their communities while preserving the qualities that make them attractive places to live, work and visit. The Hague, the Netherlands’ only major city located directly on the North Sea coast, is taking a long-term approach.

photo courtesy of storiesofpurpose.thehague.com

The municipality has unveiled a vision for adapting to sea level rise through to 2100 and beyond, positioning itself as an active partner in one of the country’s most pressing climate challenges. 

At the heart of the city’s preferred approach is a concept known as City Behind the Dunes. Rather than relying mainly on higher seawalls and engineered barriers, the scenario proposes strengthening the coastline through natural processes. 

Over the coming decades, a dune landscape around 200 metres wide could gradually emerge along the Scheveningen coastline through sand nourishment and dynamic dune management. As the dunes grow, the beach would slowly move seaward, creating a coastal system capable of adapting to rising sea levels. 

The approach follows the Dutch principle of “soft where possible, hard where necessary” and reflects growing international interest in nature-based solutions for climate resilience. 

Related News