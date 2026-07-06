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Final phase of Grand Strand renourishment underway

Business development
July 6, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The final phase of the Grand Strand Renourishment project has officially begun in Surfside Beach and Garden City, the USACE Charleston District said.

photo courtesy of USACE

We anticipate completing this critical coastal protection work by the end of August. To minimize impacts on the community and beachgoers, our contractor (Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Co.) is tackling the work in specific segments. They will start from a central point, move north, and then return to the start to head south,” USACE said.

Estimated Construction Timeline:

  • Section 1: Holiday Drive to Holly Drive (Station Lines 213+00 – 175+00)

Direction: Crews will begin around Holiday Drive and proceed south to Holly Drive.

Timeline: Now through mid-July.

  • Section 2: Holiday Drive to 12th Ave. South (Station Lines 213+00 – 275+00)

Direction: Following the completion of Section 1, work will proceed north to 12th Ave. South.

Timeline: Both Section 1 and Section 2 are expected to be completed by mid-July.

  • Section 3: 5th Ave. North to Myrtle Beach State Park

Direction: The contractor will relocate to a new pipeline before continuing south from 5th Ave. North to 12th Ave. South (Station Lines 335+00-275+00). Once complete, work will begin around 5th Ave. North and proceed north to the southern end of the Myrtle Beach State Park (Station Lines 335+00-498+00)

Timeline: Expected to finish in mid-August.

  • Section 4 (Final Stretch): Holly Ave. to Southern End (Access Point No. 27) (Station Lines 175+00 – 95+00)

Direction: The final segment runs from Holly Ave. to the southern end of the project at public beach access point No. 27.

Timeline: Scheduled from mid-August through mid-to-late August, with final grading and finishing completed immediately following sand placement.

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