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Home Dredging Today PHOTO OF THE DAY: Water injection dredging moves ahead in Manhattan, Kansas

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Water injection dredging moves ahead in Manhattan, Kansas

Capital Dredging
July 6, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Michels Corporation is currently performing a three-phase water injection dredging (WID) demonstration at Tuttle Creek Lake Reservoir in Manhattan, Kansas.

photo courtesy of Michels Corporation

The ongoing project is assessing whether WID technology can effectively transport sediment out of the reservoir and support the restoration of valuable storage capacity, the company said.

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