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Home Dredging Today Inland Dredging wins $16.3M GIW dredging contract

Inland Dredging wins $16.3M GIW dredging contract

Capital Dredging
July 9, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Inland Dredging Co. LLC, Dyersburg, Tennessee, has won a $16.3 million firm-fixed-price contract for pipeline dredging of the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway (GIW).

photo courtesy of Inland Dredging Company

Bids were solicited via the internet with three received, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) said..

Work will be performed in Nueces County, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Februaru 24, 2027.

According to DoD, “fiscal 2026 civil operation and maintenance funds in the amount of $16,303,500 were obligated at the time of the award.”

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District, is the contracting activity.

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