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Ludington Harbor dredging kicks off

Capital Dredging
July 9, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will begin dredging operations in Ludington Harbor this week, with work expected to continue through August 17, weather permitting.

photo courtesy of USACE

Dredging work is set to take place from the harbor entrance in Lake Michigan through the harbor and upstream to South Lakeshore Drive.

The submerged pipeline will be marked with orange buoys approximately every 500 feet and bright yellow, lighted pontoons at each end,USACE said.

Dredged material will be transported through a submerged pipeline and discharged near the shoreline beginning around Buttersville Campground.

Maintaining the Ludington harbor channel is important to both the local economy and recreational boating. The harbor serves as the home port of the S.S. Badger, one of the nation’s last coal-fired passenger and vehicle ferries, as well as charter fishing boats, recreational marinas and commercial marine traffic.

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