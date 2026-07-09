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Home Dredging Today PHOTO OF THE DAY: Dredging work underway at Luanda Naval Base

PHOTO OF THE DAY: Dredging work underway at Luanda Naval Base

Business development
July 9, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Dredging work at the Luanda Naval Base, Angola, is moving forward according to schedule.

photo courtesy of CONSULMAR

Angola is actively upgrading its maritime and defense infrastructure, with the Luanda Naval Base undergoing development and expansion as part of a broader national push to modernize naval operations.

According to CONSULMAR – Projectistas e Consultores Lda., the solution is based on a central idea: instead of rehabilitating the old structure, design an entirely new quay, independent of the existing one and supported by its own pilings.

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