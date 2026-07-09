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Home Dredging Today Ocean City beach nourishment: Dredger Illinois begins sand pumping operations

Ocean City beach nourishment: Dredger Illinois begins sand pumping operations

Capital Dredging
July 9, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Army Corps of Engineers recently awarded a $19.5 million contract to Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company to rebuild Ocean City’s north-end beaches with 1.6 million cubic yards of sand. The project area will extend from Seaspray Beach to 12th Street.

photo courtesy of ocnj.us

According to the latest project update, the dredger Illinois is in place at the offshore borrow area, and sand-pumping operations began yesterday. Beaches covering 1,000 feet of work area from the First Street jetty to the Third Street jetty will be closed today. These include the guarded beaches at St. Charles Place and Pennlyn Place.

Delivery and placement of equipment continues. The Morningside Road dune crossover is closed Wednesday to allow for the transport of pipes and equipment to the work area. Deliveries in the area of the beach entrance at Morningside will continue through the end of this week,” the City said.

Guarded beaches north of the First Street jetty (Stenton, North Street) and south of the Third Street jetty (Park Place, Brighton) will be open to swimmers during the first phase of work.

This is the 11th renourishment project for the north end of Ocean City since their 50-year agreement with the Army Corps began in the early 1990s.

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