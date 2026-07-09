Back to overview
Home Dredging Today Royal IHC increases its guarantee facilities to EUR 430M

Royal IHC increases its guarantee facilities to EUR 430M

Business development
July 9, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Royal IHC said that they have consolidated the recent years of strategic realignment during 2025 and laid the basis for further growth in its order book and revenues, and is on track towards net profitability. These improvements are reflected in the increased financing facilities available to Royal IHC over the coming years, the company said. 

photo courtesy of Royal IHC

Royal IHC has signed an agreement which increases its ECA covered guarantee facility and extends the maturity of the facilities agreement, originally dated June 2025, by 2 years to June 2030.

According to Royal IHC, this agreement became effective on July 6, 2026.

Earlier, in May 2026, the company signed a separate ECA covered facility agreement for an additional guarantee line, related to the construction of two trailing suction hopper dredgers (TSHDs), to be constructed in Vietnam.

With these increases in place, Royal IHC has access to c. € 430 million in guarantee facilities.

Related News