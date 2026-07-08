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Home Dredging Today BREAKING NEWS: Kamarajar becomes India’s second Major Port with 18m draft capability

BREAKING NEWS: Kamarajar becomes India’s second Major Port with 18m draft capability

Business development
July 8, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Kamarajar Port Limited (KPL) has emerged as a deep-water port capable of handling Capesize vessels, with the successful completion of its Capital Dredging Phase VI Project.

photo courtesy of Kamarajar Port fb

With an operational draft of 18m, the Port can now accommodate vessels carrying cargo parcels of up to 1,70,000 DWT. With this achievement, Kamarajar Port becomes the second Major Port of the country, after Visakhapatnam Port, to offer a draft of 18m.

The project, taken up in line with the vision of the Government of India to make Kamarajar Port ‘Cape Compliant’, involved deepening of the outer approach channel from 20m to 23m, the inner entrance channel from 19m to 22m, alongside berths to handle 18m draft and the harbor basin along with associated navigational areas.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said that the enhanced draft capability is set to enable shipping lines to deploy larger vessels, resulting in lower freight costs through economies of scale, improved operational efficiency and increased cargo-handling capacity.

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