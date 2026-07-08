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Home Dredging Today EXCLUSIVE: Damen, Turkmenistan discuss shipbuilding cooperation

EXCLUSIVE: Damen, Turkmenistan discuss shipbuilding cooperation

Business development
July 8, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Dutch shipbuilder Damen and Turkmenistan discussed expanding cooperation in shipbuilding and maritime infrastructure during a recent meeting in the Netherlands.

photo courtesy of Sapar Palvanov X

During the visit, Turkmenistan’s Ambassador to Belgium, Sapar Palvanov, held a meeting with the company’s management and toured the production site where modern vessels of various types are being built, also discussing a cooperation in the dredging projects.

The parties discussed prospects for expanding cooperation between Turkmenistan and Damen Shipyards, including the possibility of jointly building vessels at the shipyard of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport,” the Embassy said in its release.

At the meeting, Palvanov also added that Turkmenistan continues to prioritize the development of maritime infrastructure, modernization of port facilities and the strengthening of transport and logistics connectivity.

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