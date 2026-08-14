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Home Dredging Today PHOTO OF THE DAY: The largest USACE hopper dredger busy in Louisiana

PHOTO OF THE DAY: The largest USACE hopper dredger busy in Louisiana

Capital Dredging
August 14, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, has just released this amazing photo of its Dredge Wheeler working on the Southwest Pass area in the Bird’s Foot Delta of south Louisiana.

Courtesy photo by Leland Brandon, USACE

While the Wheeler does help keep waterway channels clear from Key West, Florida, to Brownsville, Texas, it spends most of its time operating in the Southwest Pass of the Mississippi River, dealing with shoaling problems that occur during high and low water.

The hopper dredge Wheeler is operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans District, and is the largest hopper dredge in the USACE fleet.

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