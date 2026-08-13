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Ioseliani, Jan De Nul officials discuss Anaklia Port dredging

Business development
August 13, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Georgia’s Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Tamar Ioseliani, met with Tim Devolder, Director of the Georgia branch of Jan De Nul, earlier this week. The parties discussed the ongoing construction works of the Anaklia Deep Sea Port.

photo courtesy of economy.ge

The meeting was held on site at the Anaklia port territory, where Tamar Ioseliani, together with the company representative, reviewed the active dredging operations for the construction of the breakwater channel.

It was noted during the meeting that operations are progressing in accordance with the established schedule, covering all major components.

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According to an official announcement, the sides discussed completed and ongoing works, technical processes, and the measures required to ensure the smooth and timely execution of the project.

Zurab Sichinava, Director of Anaklia Sea Port LLC, also participated in the meeting.

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