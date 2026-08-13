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Home Dredging Today Napier Port, Port Otago: New Damen TSHD named Kapuka

Napier Port, Port Otago: New Damen TSHD named Kapuka

Business development
August 13, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Te Rūnaka o Ōtākou has gifted the name, Kapuka, to the new $36 million trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) owned by Napier Port and Port Otago and due to arrive in New Zealand in December.

photo courtesy of Port Otago

The name Kapuka means “to scoop out with both hands together”.

According to Napier Port, the sheer scale of Kapuka is such that she has taken almost two years to build.

Commissioning will begin next month, followed by sea trials. The new dredger is expected to reach Port Chalmers in December, with a Damen crew undertaking the 32 to 38 day journey from Vietnam.

photo courtesy of Port Otago

The TSHD has a capacity of 1000m3, a deadweight of 1400 tons with pump performance of approximately 2000m3/hour.

In addition to maintenance and capital dredging for both ports, the Kapuka will also be on hand to respond to unforeseen events, such as when emergency dredging was required, post extreme weather events, in order to maintain safe shipping channels and lifeline access into New Zealand ports.

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