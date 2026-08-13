Back to overview
Home Dredging Today BREAKING NEWS: Rohde Nielsen completes Aalborg Port capital dredging

BREAKING NEWS: Rohde Nielsen completes Aalborg Port capital dredging

Business development
August 13, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Rohde Nielsen has completed capital dredging works at the Port of Aalborg, Denmark, supporting the construction of the new Quay 8017 and the continued development of the port’s infrastructure.

photo courtesy of Rohde Nielsen

During the project, approximately 160,000 m³ of soft seabed material was excavated to achieve the required water depths and seabed conditions for the new quay structure.

Executed by the trailing suction and grab hopper dredger Toste R, the works represent an important step in the Port of Aalborg’s expansion program, laying the foundation for future growth and increased operational capacity,” Rohde Nielsen said.

photo courtesy of Rohde Nielsen

The dredged material was transported via a floating and land-based pipeline system, ensuring efficient and environmentally controlled handling throughout the project, the company concluded.

Related News