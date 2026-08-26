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CHEC wins Escravos Channel dredging contract

Business development
August 26, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

As part of ongoing efforts to rehabilitate and modernize the Eastern Ports, the Nigerian Federal Government awarded a contract for the reconstruction and dredging of the Escravos Channel at Warri Port to China Harbor Engineering Company (CHEC) earlier this month.

photo courtesy of WE ARE CHINA fb

The project is being undertaken through the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and forms part of the Federal Government’s broader Eastern Ports rehabilitation program, which includes the Warri Port.

According to local media, the rehabilitation comes amid concerns over the condition of the Escravos Channel, which has become a challenge for vessels operating at Warri Port because of its shallow draught.

Vessels calling at the port have in recent times faced increased risks of running aground due to the condition of the waterway, raising concerns among operators and maritime stakeholders.

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