Back to overview
Home Dredging Today EXCLUSIVE: Eurovía del Guadalquivir dredging kicks off

EXCLUSIVE: Eurovía del Guadalquivir dredging kicks off

Business development
August 26, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Autoridad Portuaria de Sevilla (the Port Authority of Seville) said that the maintenance dredging operations on the Eurovía del Guadalquivir – the maritime access channel of the Guadalquivir River connecting the Port of Seville to the Atlantic Ocean – will begin today.

photo courtesy of Port Authority of Seville

This dredging program will be carried out along seven sections of the navigation channel that have experienced a significant increase in sediment volume as a result of the series of storms that affected Andalusia between November 2025 and February 2026.

The cleanup works will combine the traditional dredging method with the water injection dredging (WID) technique, which is based on the natural redistribution of sediment.

Regarding the sustainable management of the dredged material, the Port Authority will continue the ongoing beach replenishment works, such as those along the Doñana Natural Area coastline.

The dredging work will be undertaken with Dravo’s trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Costa Atlántica.

Related News