A Look Back at the Best Interviews of 2019

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular interviews from the past year.

Interview with UniSite COO, Focusing on In-Depth Cooperation with Customers

UniSite Group, a Ningbo based company involved in dredging, land reclamation, offshore projects, marine, mechanical engineering and green remediation projects, took part in some very significant projects all over the world during the last months.

Interview with MTCC CEO: Becoming Regional Player in Dredging and Land Reclamation

The Maldives is an independent island nation in the north-central Indian Ocean, which consists of about 1,200 small coral islands and sandbanks (some 200 of which are inhabited).

Interview: DredgePumps Opts for Alia Density Meter

DredgePumps designs, engineers and constructs dredgers worldwide. This Dutch based company specializes in stationary electrically powered deep suction dredgers, cutter suction dredgers and booster stations for applications such as mining, dredging of reservoirs as well as maintenance of small ports.

Interview: Spotlight on Adaptive Management in Dredging

Rene Kolman is Secretary General at the International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC), the global umbrella organisation for contractors in the private dredging industry.

Interview: DEME Group – Receptive to Change

At the start of 2019, Luc Vandenbulcke took the reins of DEME Group. A civil engineer employed for 21 years within the group, he has noteworthy qualifications: he cofounded and led DEME’s fastest growing subsidiary company which specialized in hydraulic engineering projects and offshore wind farms.

Interview with NMDC’s Yasser Zaghloul: Utilizing the Latest Technologies in Dredging Sector

Eng. Yasser Zaghloul, Chief Executive Officer of National Marine Dredging Company (NMDC), has been recently interviewed by Marasi News and he said that the company developed and expanded its portfolio of projects and operations throughout 2018 and into 2019.

Interview: Fujairah Terminals’ Expansion Moves Ahead

In 2017, UAE-based port developer and operator Abu Dhabi Ports signed a 35-year concession agreement with the Port of Fujairah, under which Fujairah Terminals, a new operational arm of Abu Dhabi Ports was established, with over AED 1 billion earmarked for infrastructural investment.