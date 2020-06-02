TSHD Meuse River completes sea trials

Royal IHC together with DEME has successfully completed sea trials for the trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Meuse River.

The 7.950m³ Meuse River has the same innovative design as the award winning IHC-built TSHD Scheldt River, which joined the DEME fleet in 2017.

The vessel features several energy smart technologies, developed by DEME and IHC, such as a hybrid dredge pump drive system to reduce the effect of load variations.

Additionally, fuel efficiency is achieved with two-speed propulsion and combinator mode, optimising fuel consumption in sailing and dredging conditions.

The new dredger has been equipped with dual fuel engines and LNG tanks, ensuring compliance with all of the international emission requirements within the Sulphur Emission Control Areas (SECA).

After the successful sea trials, the Meuse River is now ready to be handed over to her new owners.