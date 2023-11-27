Port Hughes Boat Ramp dredging

November 27, 2023, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Copper Coast Council, South Australia, is about to begin regular maintenance dredging campaign at the Port Hughes Boat Ramp.

Photo courtesy of the Copper Coast

According to the Council, dredging works will be commencing from Monday 11 December to Friday 15 December (weather permitting).

The dredging will allow for better navigability for boats that use the the Boat Ramp and seaweed to naturally disburse back out to sea as with tidal movements.

All work will be carried out within the terms and conditions of Council’s license from the Environment Protection Authority and Coastal Protection, and all efforts will be made to minimize the impact and inconvenience on the community.