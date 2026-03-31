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Home Dredging Today Housing for All Initiative: Rasmalé project reclaims nearly 500 hectares of land

Housing for All Initiative: Rasmalé project reclaims nearly 500 hectares of land

Dredging
March 31, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The President of the Republic of Maldives, Dr. Mohamed Muizzu, said that the Rasmalé dredging project has successfully reclaimed nearly 500 hectares of land.

photo courtesy of MACL

Speaking at his weekly press conference, Muizzu confirmed that dredging operations are progressing rapidly across 11 designated sites and are fully aligned with the government’s vision under the flagship “Housing for All” initiative.

Rasmalé, also known as Maldives Eco City, is a groundbreaking project located in Fushi Dhiggaru Lagoon, minutes away from Malé.

Encompassing 1,150 hectares of land – a landmass nearly three times the combined area of the two phases of Hulhumalé – the project aims to address the housing crisis by providing 65,000 housing solutions.

According to Housing Development Corporation (HDC), it is poised to become the largest land reclamation initiative in the nation.

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