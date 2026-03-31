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BREAKING NEWS: Tuas Port Phase 2 – First land handover to PSA

Land Reclamation
March 31, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) handed over the completed reclaimed areas of Berths B7 and B8 to PSA Corporation earlier this month – the very first land handover of Tuas Port Phase 2.

photo courtesy of MPA

With Singapore Land Authority’s (SLA) land alienation approval granted to PSA, MPA said that the operator can now begin constructing their maintenance base and port terminal at Berths B7 & B8, with the other berths to follow progressively.

MPA completed Phase 1 reclamation in November 2021, and PSA opened Tuas Port on September 1, 2022 with 3 berths. Today, 12 berths are operational, and PSA is on track to construct all 21 Phase 1 berths by 2027 – handling 20 mil TEUs annually.

For Phase 2 reclamation, MPA completed the first few land parcels as early as in 2024 and will be ready to hand over the land for 5 berths (B7 to B3) in June 2025 and one more (B8) in November 2025, as planned.

Since Mar 2018, MPA, our consultant Surbana Jurong (SJ) and our contractor Penta-Ocean Construction – Hyundai Engineering & Construction – Boskalis Joint Venture (PHBJV) worked as one team to deliver the phase 2 project,” the Authority said.

According to MPA, TTP2 is now approximately 80% complete. 

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