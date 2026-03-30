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Home Dredging Today DEME: GSR signs MoU with Japan’s DORD

DEME: GSR signs MoU with Japan’s DORD

Technology
March 30, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Global Sea Mineral Resources (GSR), the deep‑sea exploratory subsidiary of DEME, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Deep Ocean Resources Development Co., Ltd. (DORD) of Japan to conduct a joint demonstration test aimed at the potential co-development of polymetallic nodule resources within DORD’s exploration license area in Clarion‑Clipperton Zone (CCZ).

photo courtesy of DEME

Under the MoU, GSR will provide its technical knowledge and operational expertise to support DORD’s program.

DEME said that a key objective of the partnership is the execution of a System Integration Test (SIT) in the early 2030s within the DORD contract area.

This test will validate the safe and reliable operation of an integrated commercial‑scale mining system – including a seafloor collector, vertical transport system and surface vessel – at depths exceeding 4,000 meters,” DEME said.

Also, the SIT will include a comprehensive environmental impact assessment, combining GSR’s offshore operational experience with DORD’s extensive environmental and geological dataset built up over decades of exploration work in the area.

DEME said that all activities carried out under the MoU will take place within the DORD license area and will comply fully with the ISA’s exploration regulations and environmental guidelines.

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