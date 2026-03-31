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TSHD Mecca arrives in Port Said for repairs

Dredging
March 31, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Mecca, one of the most advanced assets in the Suez Canal Authority fleet, is currently undergoing intensive maintenance on the 25,000-ton floating dock in Port Said, as part of a strategic effort to ensure peak operational readiness.

photo courtesy of Eslam Baraya LinkedIn

Built by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Heavy Industries (Japan), this TSHD features a hopper capacity of approximately 10,000m³, enabling efficient and high-performance dredging operations.

The scope of work includes several critical technical upgrades:

  • replacement of propeller seals to ensure optimal propulsion efficiency,
  • overhaul and seal replacement of hopper doors for reliable discharge operations,
  • comprehensive maintenance of service and dredging pumps.

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