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Weeks nabs LaPorte dredging contract

Dredging
March 30, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Weeks Marine, Inc., Covington, Louisiana, has won a firm-fixed-price contract to perform maintenance dredging of the Houston Ship Channel in Texas.

photo courtesy of Weeks Marine

The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) said that the amount of this action is $66,499,250 with a total cumulative face value of $95,139,000.

Bids for this contract were solicited via the internet with four received.

Work will be performed in LaPorte, Texas, with an estimated completion date of May 21, 2027.

According to DoD, fiscal 2026 operation and maintenance, civil funds in the amount of $66,499,250 were obligated at the time of the award.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston District, is the contracting activity.

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