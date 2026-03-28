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Home Dredging Today Canada completes construction of new small craft harbor in Nunavut

Canada completes construction of new small craft harbor in Nunavut

Dredging
March 28, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Joanne Thompson, Canada’s Minister of Fisheries said that the construction works on a new small craft harbor in Clyde River, Nunavut, are now complete.

photo courtesy of Fisheries and Oceans Canada

According to Thompson, this new harbor will provide safe and accessible facilities to commercial fish harvesters, enhancing boater safety, improving the delivery of goods by sea and by creating safer opportunities for economic and social activities.

Following a competitive process in 2022, the nearly $38-million contract was awarded to Pilitak Enterprises Ltd. of Iqaluit, Nunavut.

This project included:

  • construction of breakwaters,
  • a fixed wharf,
  • dredging,

  • a launch ramp, and
  • installation of floating wharves for safe docking.

The harbor is able to accommodate 72 small craft vessels.

Thompson added that the Niutaq Harbor Authority, a not-for-profit corporation led by local community members, will manage the harbor’s day-to-day operations, with the harbor anticipated to be operational by the open-water season of this year.

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