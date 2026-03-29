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Home Dredging Today VIDEO AND PHOTO UPDATE: Boskalis’ Oranje and Queen of the Netherlands in the Maldives

VIDEO AND PHOTO UPDATE: Boskalis’ Oranje and Queen of the Netherlands in the Maldives

Dredging
March 29, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The Maldives Airports Company Limited (MACL) said that 35 hectares of land have been reclaimed from Giraavaru Falhu so far.

photo courtesy of MACL

The land reclamation operations are moving ahead with two dredgers operating simultaneously – Boskalis’ trailing suction hopper dredgers (TSHDs) Oranje and Queen of the Netherlands. 

photo courtesy of MACL

Under this capital project, the Government will reclaim a total of 167.15 hectares of land from Giraavaru Falhu. Of this, 70 hectares had been reclaimed by the end of the previous administration.

photo courtesy of Presidency Maldives

MACL is currently undertaking the land reclamation operations on the remaining 97.15 hectares, of which 35 hectares have been completed to date.

photo courtesy of Presidency Maldives

Once completed, the reclaimed land is expected to play a key role in alleviating the long-standing housing crisis in the Greater Malé Area.

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