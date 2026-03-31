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Home Dredging Today Boskalis: New feet for the largest backhoe dredger in the world

Boskalis: New feet for the largest backhoe dredger in the world

Dredging
March 31, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

The 40-meter-long spuds of Boskalis’ “Magnificent Magnor” were lifted off the vessel recently for complete refurbishment.

photo courtesy of Boskalis

After extensive refurbishment and renewal, the spuds have now been successfully reinstalled at the Reimerswaal shipyard in Flushing, the Netherlands.

The works were executed with a strong focus on safety, fully aligned with Boskalis safety program NINA (No Injuries, No Accidents),” Boskalis said.

“Through good preparation, clear communication, and strong safety leadership on the work floor, all activities were completed safely.”

With a maximum bucket capacity of 36m³ and an overall length of 72 meters, the Magnor holds the title of the largest backhoe dredger in the world.

Operating with precision

Just like people rely on their feet to move forward, a backhoe dredger depends on its spuds to operate with precision.

For Boskalis’ backhoe dredger Magnor, three massive spuds act as its “dredging feet,” enabling the vessel to position itself accurately during dredging operations.

Given their constant movement and heavy-duty use, wear and tear are inevitable. Periodic overhauls are therefore essential to ensure long-term reliability and performance.

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