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Home Dredging Today VIDEO: Manson christens the largest self-propelled TSHD in U.S. history

VIDEO: Manson christens the largest self-propelled TSHD in U.S. history

Dredging
March 31, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Manson hosted the christening of the newest trailing suction hooper dredger (TSHD) in their fleet on Saturday, March 21, 2026 in New Orleans, LA. At the time of its delivery, the Frederick Paup is the largest self-propelled hopper dredge in the USA dredging fleet.

photo courtesy of Manson

Designed in collaboration with Hockema Whalen Myers Associates, Inc., of Seattle, Washington, and built by Seatrium AmFELS in Brownsville, Texas, this Jones Act vessel reflects the strength of American engineering, shipbuilding, and maritime craftsmanship, the Dredging Contractors of America (DCA) said.

Key highlights include:

  • Largest in the U.S.: 420-ft length x 81-ft beam, with a hopper capacity of over 15,150 yd3,
  • Powerful and Agile: Self-propelled with 25,000 horsepower, triple azimuthing stern drives, and twin bow thrusters,
  • Smart Features: Dynamic Positioning, power management, and integrated dredging systems,
  • Sustainable: Tier 4 diesel-electric engines and an advanced hull form for reduced emissions and improved fuel efficiency.

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