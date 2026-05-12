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Repstad wins quay works contract in Norway

Breakwater Repair
May 12, 2026, by Adnan Durakovic

Repstad Anlegg AS, a wholly owned subsidiary of Endúr ASA, has been awarded a contract from Andfjord Salmon for the completion of various quay works, originally started by another contractor, under a contract that has now been terminated.

Image for illustrative purposes only. Source: Repstad Anlegg

The contract has a value of approximately NOK 50 million (USD 5.44 million).

The project consists of operations that are well known and core to Repstad, with the scope of work including dredging and blasting, mass fillings and land slide protection, stone transportation by barge and breakwater establishment.

Construction will commence immediately, with an estimated building period of six months.

”We have already enjoyed a strong collaboration with Andfjord for the last 4 months, having delivered adjacent and similar works under another ongoing contract. Now, we look forward to enhancing and prolonging this partnership,” said Bernt Olav Holen, Managing Director of Repstad.

Andfjord Salmon Group AS engages in the land-based farming of Atlantic salmon in Norway. The company was formerly known as Andfjord Salmon AS and changed its name to Andfjord Salmon Group AS in May 2024. Andfjord Salmon Group AS was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Dverberg, Norway.

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