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Home Dredging Today Norfolk Dredging wins $45.7M Mobile Harbor contract

Norfolk Dredging wins $45.7M Mobile Harbor contract

Dredging
May 22, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Norfolk Dredging Co., from Chesapeake, Virginia, has won a $45.7 million firm-fixed-price contract for maintenance dredging in the Mobile Harbor, Alabama.

photo courtesy of norfolkdredging.com

Bids were solicited online, with five received, the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) said.

Work will be performed in Irvington, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of January 16, 2027.

Fiscal 2026 and 2024 operations and maintenance, Corps of Engineers, civil funds in the amount of $45,741,737 were obligated at the time of the award,” DoD said.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District, is the contracting activity.

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