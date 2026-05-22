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Home Dredging Today Flagler County: Bings Landing dredging starts soon

Flagler County: Bings Landing dredging starts soon

Dredging
May 22, 2026, by Eldin Ganic

Flagler County officials said that dredging of the Bings Landing boat basin will begin June 1.

photo courtesy of Flagler County Government

According to the County, the work is expected to take three weeks, and the boat launch will be closed for the duration of the dredging.

They are increasing the depth of the deepest areas, which should be a very good outcome,” said Interim County Administrator, Adam Mengel. “This work would not be possible without the Florida Inland Navigation District.”

The work will be completed by the Fourth of July holiday.

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